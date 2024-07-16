ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Short Interest Update

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE ACCO opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $453.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 31,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

