Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACCD. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Accolade Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Accolade has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. Accolade had a negative net margin of 20.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

In other news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,694.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,472 shares of company stock worth $105,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,139,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,387,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,731,000 after purchasing an additional 762,685 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,657,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Accolade by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,804,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,351,000 after purchasing an additional 297,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

