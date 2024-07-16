Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ ACRV opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.16. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRV. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACRV shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Acrivon Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acrivon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

