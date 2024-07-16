Adeia’s (ADEA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.47. Adeia has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. Adeia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adeia will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adeia by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Adeia by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Adeia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Adeia by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adeia by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

