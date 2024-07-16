Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.68.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

AAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.03. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.02 and a 12 month high of C$11.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Energy

In other news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. In related news, Director Stephen Balog purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $372,069. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.