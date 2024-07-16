Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.68.
AAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Price Performance
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Energy
In other news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. In related news, Director Stephen Balog purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $372,069. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Advantage Energy
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.