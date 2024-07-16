Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Short Interest Down 12.5% in June

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 8,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 32.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ADV stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Peacock bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $111,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,320,396 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,904.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 11.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

