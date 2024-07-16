Affirm Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 76,153 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the average volume of 51,567 call options.

Affirm Stock Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 3.45. Affirm has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Affirm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $277,259.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 40.0% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 9.2% during the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 102,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 951.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

