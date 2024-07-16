Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 72,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.00. 104,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,856. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.34. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

