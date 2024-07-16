Alaska Air Group (ALK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ALK opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $54.66.
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
