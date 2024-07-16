Alaska Air Group (ALK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $54.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.