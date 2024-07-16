Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $97.87, but opened at $93.60. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Albemarle shares last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 164,475 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

