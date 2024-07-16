Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) versus Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Financial Survey

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -1,003.74% -257.64% Alector -125.11% -71.80% -18.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$51.21 million ($6.20) -0.11 Alector $96.41 million 5.73 -$130.39 million ($1.38) -4.15

Aptose Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aptose Biosciences and Alector, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Alector 1 1 5 0 2.57

Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 2,010.00%. Alector has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.33%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Alector.

Volatility & Risk

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Alector on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001 and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

