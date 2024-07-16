Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Shares Up 4.8%

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 44,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 320,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Alexco Resource Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$118.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

