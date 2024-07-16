Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.61.

Get Alight alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALIT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALIT

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

In related news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,880,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alight by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE ALIT opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.