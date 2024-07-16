Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.81

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.81 and traded as high as $25.18. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 301,170 shares changing hands.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARLP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $651.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $51,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.