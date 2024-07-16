Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0659 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 98,896 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 116,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

