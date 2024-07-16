Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Alphabet by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $188.19 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,488 shares of company stock worth $25,217,405 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

