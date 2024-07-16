Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,472 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.3% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $177,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $186.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.22. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,015,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.06.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

