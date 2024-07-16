Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $18.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.69.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $221.65 million, a P/E ratio of -406.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,959 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,707.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.