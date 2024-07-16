Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.65 million, a PE ratio of -406.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alpine Income Property Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 190,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,707.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.