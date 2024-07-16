Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other Alto Neuroscience news, insider Adam Savitz acquired 12,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $152,069.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $4,592,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $5,372,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $7,039,000.

NYSE ANRO opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.02, a current ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21. Alto Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.30). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

