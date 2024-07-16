Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 32,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 17,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

AMZN stock opened at $192.72 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

