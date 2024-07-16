American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $8.00 Average PT from Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

NYSE AXL opened at $7.15 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $840.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.13 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

