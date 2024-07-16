American Planning Services Inc. Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

American Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.4% of American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 36.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,846,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,493,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $725,359,000 after acquiring an additional 75,262 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total transaction of $287,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.87, for a total value of $8,916,696.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,104,462.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,979 shares of company stock worth $153,474,852. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $503.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $542.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $593.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.50.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

