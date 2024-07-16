Analysts Offer Predictions for Atlassian Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Atlassian in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy expects that the technology company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlassian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.35.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $179.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.50. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $152.34 and a 52 week high of $258.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $1,593,397.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,932 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $1,593,397.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,389 shares of company stock worth $48,914,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

