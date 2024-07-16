Analysts Set Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) PT at $103.80

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.80.
A number of analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $81.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $97.60.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
