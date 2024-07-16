Analysts Set Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) PT at $103.80

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.80.

Get Amdocs alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amdocs

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amdocs Stock Up 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 377,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 108,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $81.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $97.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.