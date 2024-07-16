Analysts Set Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) PT at $42.50

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

BWMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $34.34 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $606.79 million, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $38,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $38,068.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 404,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,517,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,230 shares of company stock valued at $665,306. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 144,978 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 300,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,844 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,010,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

