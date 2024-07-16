Analysts Set Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target at $62.57

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ IRON opened at $49.23 on Friday. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after buying an additional 127,404 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 349.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 150,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,263,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the third quarter worth about $1,973,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

