Analysts Set Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT at $4.20

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. Expensify has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $181.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $25,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $25,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 418,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $652,775.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,434,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,717,479.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 810,047 shares of company stock worth $1,229,416 and sold 675,388 shares worth $1,094,875. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Expensify by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Expensify in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

