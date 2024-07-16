Analysts Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Price Target at $432.00

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $432.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

FDS opened at $428.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $421.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.59. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

