Analysts Set Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) PT at $11.80

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

GATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Gatos Silver from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GATO

Gatos Silver Price Performance

Shares of GATO opened at $13.88 on Friday. Gatos Silver has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $960.23 million, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GATO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at $172,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver

(Get Free Report

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.