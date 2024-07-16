Analysts Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) PT at $18.86

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMND. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $387,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,294.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at $718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 106.1% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 18.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.78. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

