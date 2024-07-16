Analysts Set Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Target Price at $13.08

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

ORAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

ORAN opened at $10.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Orange by 3.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Orange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orange by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 37,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

