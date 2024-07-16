Analysts Set Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Target Price at $24.60

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Shares of PLYM stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 223.26%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
