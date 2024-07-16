Analysts Set Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Target Price at $24.60

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLYM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,148,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,862,000 after purchasing an additional 83,192 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 93,434 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,183,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after acquiring an additional 234,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90,645 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 223.26%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.