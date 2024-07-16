Analysts Set Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target at $137.38

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.38.

PRAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $150,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

PRAX opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $872.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.13 EPS for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

