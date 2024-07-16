Analysts Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target at $38.12

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.12.

Several brokerages have commented on WMG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Warner Music Group stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $346,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at $537,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 175,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at $759,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

