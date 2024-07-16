Analyzing Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) & Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fractyl Health and Lucid Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fractyl Health $120,000.00 1,796.25 -$77.09 million N/A N/A Lucid Diagnostics $2.43 million 18.99 -$52.67 million ($1.27) -0.69

Lucid Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Fractyl Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fractyl Health and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fractyl Health N/A N/A N/A Lucid Diagnostics -1,576.60% N/A -106.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fractyl Health and Lucid Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fractyl Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fractyl Health presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 388.89%. Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 392.31%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Fractyl Health.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats Fractyl Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health, Inc., a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans. It also develops Rejuva, a novel adeno-associated virus delivered pancreatic gene therapy platform that is designed to enable long-term remission of T2D and obesity by durably altering metabolic hormone function in the pancreatic islet cells of patients. Fractyl Health, Inc. was formerly known as Fractyl Laboratories Inc. and changed its name to Fractyl Health, Inc. on June 09, 2021. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

