Analyzing Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of DHI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Grab has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $2.36 billion 5.90 -$434.00 million ($0.07) -50.71 DHI Group $151.88 million 0.68 $3.49 million $0.04 53.51

This table compares Grab and DHI Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DHI Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -11.86% -4.62% -3.48% DHI Group 1.02% 5.72% 2.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grab and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 0 0 8 0 3.00 DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grab currently has a consensus price target of $5.06, indicating a potential upside of 42.61%. DHI Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 227.10%. Given DHI Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Grab.

Summary

DHI Group beats Grab on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. Grab Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About DHI Group

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and various other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career community, which matches security-cleared professionals with employers in a secure and private environment to fill the jobs that safeguard its nation. It serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; staffing and consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies, as well as direct hiring companies. The company offers its products and services primarily through its direct sales force and agency partner channel. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

