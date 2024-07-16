AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.420–0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $282.0 million-$288.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.3 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.42)-($0.38) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded AngioDynamics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

AngioDynamics Company Profile

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $9.77.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

