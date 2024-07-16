AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.42)-($0.38) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.49). The company issued revenue guidance of $282-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.68 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.420–0.380 EPS.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded AngioDynamics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

