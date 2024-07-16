Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 22,839 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 159.95 and a beta of 3.40.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

