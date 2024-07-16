Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.77.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $234.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

