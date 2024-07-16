Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Apple by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.77.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $234.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.73. The company has a market cap of $3.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

