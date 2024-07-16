Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 1.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $216.00 to $273.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $237.23 and last traded at $234.49. 19,090,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 64,269,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.54.
AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.77.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 14,395.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,677,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,360 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,531,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,587 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a market cap of $3.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.73.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.
Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
