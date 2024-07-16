Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.62 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $68.08 million and $2.62 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Get Ardor alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00042533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.