Ark Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20.89 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Ark has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $60.22 million and approximately $20.89 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000910 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000639 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001537 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,160,696 coins and its circulating supply is 182,160,286 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

