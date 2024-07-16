Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 260.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in ARM by 494.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in ARM by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARM stock opened at 177.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 142.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is 119.61. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 188.75.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 103.68.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

