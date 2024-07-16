Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.39%.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

