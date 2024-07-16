Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 561.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 87.9% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $197.00 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.26 and a 12 month high of $224.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -447.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.20.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

