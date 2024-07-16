Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astrotech stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.15. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 550.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

