Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 256,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 361,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.18.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce Polsky sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $61,228.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,964.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 5,462,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 662,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after buying an additional 122,812 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 672,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,447 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 47,671 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

